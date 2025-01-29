Wildcat legend Iguodala set to have jersey retired by Warriors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Iguodala is set to have his jersey number retired by the Golden State Warriors on February 23 against the Dallas Mavericks, where former teammate and Warrior Klay Thompson straps his laces up currently.

He is the first Wildcat in history to have his jersey retired in the NBA.

Iguodala joined the Wildcats as a freshman in 2002, being named to the Pac-10 All-Freshmen team.

Iguodala was the No. 9 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent eight seasons.

After one season in Denver, Iguodala signed with the Warriors.

In his first six seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala became a three-time champion including a 2015 Finals MVP where he was Lebron James' primary defender.

In the 2015 NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr inserted Iguodala into the starting lineup, replacing the center.

This created a "small ball lineup" which was known as the "death lineup," and instrumental key in the Warriors' three championships.

“Andre in my mind was the unsung hero of that whole era,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Everyone knows about Steph and Klay and Kevin Durant, Draymond, but Andre was the guy who sort of tied it all together."

After two seasons in Miami, Iguadola returned for his last two back in Golden State.

Iguodala won his fourth and final championship in 2022 with Golden State.

He also won a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

“A lot of those things go unnoticed," Iguodala said. “I constantly get stopped by folks and they say, 'You know, you really helped me raise my children in terms of bringing a proper approach, to whatever it is that you do, respecting what you do, doing it at a high level, teamwork, discipline."

