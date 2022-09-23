Wildcat Football visits Cal in its Pac-12 opener this Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats will begin Pac-12 Conference play this Saturday as they travel to Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears.

Arizona has won the last six games in a row against California, including last season's only win, a 10-3 victory over the Golden Bears.

Wildcat quarterback Will Plummer led the team with 129 yards passing and 73 yards rushing in last season's win.

This season, Plummer will the back seat to starting quarterback Jayden De Laura. However, an opposing Plummer brother will be leading the California Golden Bears against the Wildcats. Cal Quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown for over 700 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games while leading the bears.

Defensively, the Golden Bears are ranked 69th in the country. On offense, they feature freshman running back Jaydn Ott, who ranks third in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per carry.

"They are a very sound, fundamental defense that plays very tough," said Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. "They give you enough man coverage to make you aware and they give you plenty of zone coverage that you have to recognize that they're going to look for the quarterback and look to see what zone windows they can close fast."

As for Arizona, defensive end Hunter Echols is the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts in the 31-28 win over North Dakota State.

Echols forced a fumble on a sack of Bison QB Cam Miller just 17 yards away from what a potential North Dakota State winning touchdown.

"We expected him to be a player that could disrupt the passer and I think he has shown his ability to pass rush and then we've done everything we can to help his development along the way," Fisch said about Echols.

The Wildcats will kickoff this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MST against the Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.

