Wildcat fans set to return to Hi Corbett Field

Hi Corbett Field will have 1,600 fans on Thursday night
Posted at 9:54 PM, Mar 10, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Baseball Coach Jay Johnson remembers the March 8th, 2020 game against Houston, a 10-5 Wildcat win.

"We won the game to win the series," Johnson said.

That game was the last time fans were able to attend at Hi Corbett Field, or any Wildcat sporting event, as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.

Now, on Thursday night, against Wichita State, the 24th ranked Wildcats are set to welcome 1,600 fans, or just over 16% capacity, for their game against the Shockers.

"They’re very important to our success," said Johnson of the fans. "We've won almost 80 percent of our home game over the five plus years since I’ve been here. I don’t take their contribution lightly. I'm excited to see some familiar faces, and get them back supporting us."

"It’s just awesome," said outfielder Ryan Holagte of the atmosphere at Hi Corbett Field. "It’s just loud. There is always a lot of excitement in the stands. It’s just great to see a bunch of smiles on people’s faces."

The Wildcats enter the series with a record of 10-2, having won nine straight games.

