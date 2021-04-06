Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Wildcat captain Sam Thomas to return for a fifth season

Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 20:44:20-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Wildcat senior captain Sam Thomas delivered a surprise announcement at Monday's NCAA title game celebration with fans.

Thomas will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered due to COVID-19, and return for a fifth season.

"I love you guys so much," Thomas told the fans at Arizona Stadium. "This has been a great journey with my teammates. And, I want come back for one more year."

Her teammates, and fans, celebrated the announcement. Thomas has been captain since her freshman season when she was part of a team that went 6-24.

"She's great," said head coach Adia Barnes. "She's our leader. I'm so happy."

Thomas averaged 7.8 points per game during the regular season. She is known more for her smothering defense and leadership.

"Why leave when we just did this amazing run and we have a chance to do it again," Thomas said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.