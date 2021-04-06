Wildcat captain Sam Thomas to return for a fifth season

TUCSON, Arizona — Wildcat senior captain Sam Thomas delivered a surprise announcement at Monday's NCAA title game celebration with fans.

Thomas will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered due to COVID-19, and return for a fifth season.

"I love you guys so much," Thomas told the fans at Arizona Stadium. "This has been a great journey with my teammates. And, I want come back for one more year."

Her teammates, and fans, celebrated the announcement. Thomas has been captain since her freshman season when she was part of a team that went 6-24.

"She's great," said head coach Adia Barnes. "She's our leader. I'm so happy."

Thomas averaged 7.8 points per game during the regular season. She is known more for her smothering defense and leadership.

"Why leave when we just did this amazing run and we have a chance to do it again," Thomas said.