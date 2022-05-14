Watch
Wildcat Baseball celebrates 10th anniversary of 2012 title team

Andy Lopez throws out the first pitch at Hi Corbett Field
TUCSON, Arizona — It's been ten years since Arizona Baseball won the 2012 College World Series in their first season at Hi Corbett on Field.

On Friday, as then head coach Andy Lopez threw out the first pitch, the Wildcats celebrated the tenth anniversary of the 2012 team before their game against Oregon State.

"It was a team that loved to compete," said Lopez. "They were never going to shy away from competition."

The 2012 team was the second one in NCAA baseball history to go undefeated in the postseason.

"When the season was over, we thought we could beat the New York Yankees," said outfielder Joseph Maggi. "We didn't want to stop playing."

