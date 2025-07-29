Why wheelchair basketball player Rihana Ibrahim is set to travel to Nepal

TUCSON, Arizona — Rihana Ibrahim grew up in war torn Somalia with polio, and she lost her parents and siblings to the violence.

"It was very tough but a lot of people were in the same situation as me," said Ibrahim.

At 13, she spent six years in an Ethiopian refugee camp before being resettled to the United States though the international Rescue Committee. On her first day in Tucson, she met Mia Hansen of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and was introduced to wheelchair basketball.

"Wheelchair basketball is fun," added Ibrahim. "I get to meet a lot of people and learn from them."

"She plays with her heart on her sleeves," said Karl Yares, a longtime wheelchair basketball coach in Tucson.

Yares has known Ibrahim for nine years and has watched her become a three-time national champion, including last year wit the Tucson Lobos.

"She has an infectious energy that lifts everyone up around her," said Yares.

Ibrahim is headed for her first trip outside North America since arriving in 2014. She wi ll travel to Nepal as part of an international sports exchange."

"I like to help the kids learn basketball, learn the culture and meet Muslim women," said Ibrahim.

The trip is to inspire women and girls with disabilities to improve their lives by learning adaptive sports, just as she has down in Tucson.

"She's a perfect candidate to bring energy and good vibes," said Yares.