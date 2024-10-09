Why Tucson Metro Chamber held a sports pep rally at Gentle Ben's Brewery

TUCSON, Arizona — An Arizona Athletics rally, held at Gentle Ben's Brewery, was for all of Tucson sports teams, and meant as celebration of the city's vibrant sports scene.

The event was organized by Tucson Metro Chamber and there were coaches and representatives of University of Arizona athletic teams, the Tucson Roadrunners, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, FC Tucson, the Arizona Bowl, and more.

This time of year holds an overlap between the football, basketball and hockey seasons, making it, arguably, Tucson's busiest sports time of the year.