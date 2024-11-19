Why Tucson football legend Ka'Deem Carey is celebrating

TORONTO, Ontario — Former CDO High School and University of Arizona star Ka’Deem Carey carried 15 times for 79 yards to help lead the Toronto Argonauts over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 41-24, to win the CFL Grey Cup championship on Sunday.

Carey also scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to help seal the victory.

Carey was acquired as a free agent in the offseason after playing for six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

He was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round in the 2014 NFL Draft. Carey was an All-American in 2012 and 2013 for the University of Arizona after helping lead Canyon del Oro to the 2009 state championship as a junior.