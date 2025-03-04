Why the Esperero Canyon Middle School Running Club feels so lucky

TUCSON, Arizona — Twice a week, the Esperero Canyon Middle School running club takes off on the sidewalk pavement outside the school.

It's a way to fill the void between the track and cross country seasons.

"What we wanted to do was get kids running the entire year," said coach Anita McGuire.

The runners then head a half mile down the road to the Sabino Canyon Recreation Center.

"We want to see nature and be out in it," said McGuire. "We are probably the luckiest school in Tucson. We have this beautiful playground of trails, and access to animals and wildlife and nature."

"It's amazing," said 7th grade trail runner Grayson Rail. "No other school gets to do this. This whole area is so nice. "It's a blessing we all get to be out here."

The group picks its trail for today's run.

"We want to see the caves," said McGuire.

Today's trail run is what they call a "spooky trail."

"We want to challenge ourselves every day," said McGuire. "And, that's what you get with trail running. You have to be strong. You have to have endurance."

During the run, McGuire coaches the trail runners to watch every step, and not to harm the ecosystem. The group makes its way to a small cave at the end of the run.

"Mentally, I feel strong," said Rail. "It just helps your self-esteem, and it helps your focus in all ways."

"You're tripping on rocks and rugged terrain," said McGuire. But, the kids get up and keep going. That takes perseverance. I just love being the coach for this club."