Why the Cologuard Classic means so much to one Tucson woman

Jason Barr talks to Cologuard Classic honoree Holly Santos
Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 01, 2024
TUCSON, Arizona — Media day for the Cologuard Classic involves golfers, such as Jerry Kelly and a virtual appearance by 2023 tournament winner David Toms.

It also involves colon cancer survivors and honorees, such as Holly Santos.

"It's really about early detection," said Santos. "I wish they would lower the age even further, honestly."

The American Cancer Society did lower the recommended age to get screened for colon cancer from 50 to 45, but Holly's husband, Sean Santos, a father and career policeman, was diagnosed with stage foru colon cancer at the age of 36.

"It was devastating knowing that he was going to go through those struggles," said Santos.

Holly acted as his caregiver, but Sean lost his battle to colon cancer after four years.

"As terrible as it is, I hope his story can bring to light getting screened, and getting early detections."

The Cologuard Classic, an event on the PGA Tour Champions with Kelly as its ambassador, is a golf tournament for the pros age 50 and over. It's raising awareness for a disease that also hits people fifty and younger.

"If you have the ability to get screened, do it. It's better to know you're good than to be questioning it."

