Why Rincon Little League Baseball is playing with a heavy heart

TUCSON, Arizona — After losing by one run in the state championship last year, Eddie Sapp's Rincon Little League team had all the motivation it needed this season.

"That's been our goal, to get back there," said Sapp.

Then, on the morning of June 1st, former Rincon player Danny Palmer, affectionately known as DP3 for his nickname and initials, died in a car accident at the age of 21. It happened in their Vail community at the intersection of Rita and Houghton roads.

"It was like a horror," added Sapp. "I just couldn't imagine. You hear about these things all the time, but you don't know unless it was someone close to you."

Danny Palmer was close to several of the brothers on this year's Rincon team. Tate Williams, who now pitches for Dickinson State, is a former teammate of Danny Palmer, and the older brother of current star player Calvin Williams.

"He was great to be around, said Tate Williams. "He was one of those guys who always had a smile on his face. He was always excited to see you."

The Rincon coaches wanted to honor Danny Palmer. During practice and pregame, thanks in part to an organization called Helpful Hugs, all Rincon teams have worn shirts with DP3 on the front and the number 3 on the back.

"They knew him through us and the way we talked about him," said Sapp. "And, I think they've embraced it."

"That shows how much Rincon cares," said Calvin Williams. "And, how much it means to us."

"We told them to go out and play hard, and do what he would do," added Sapp.

Recently, the Rincon Little Leaguers have powered their way to the District 12 title.

"There have been multiple home runs we've hit in which people don't see it, but they are holding up threes," said Sapp, while holding up three fingers.

Now, as a memorial sits on the intersection of Houghton and Rita roads, Rincon is heading back to the state tournament in Maricopa. They are playing not just for themselves, but to honor the memory of Danny Palmer.

"It gives you more drive to do it," said Calvin Williams. "Because, you are doing it for somebody."