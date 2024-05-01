Why Pima College chose Ken Jacome as its new athletic director

TUCSON, Arizona — Ken Jacome temporarily traded in his baseball uniform for a business suit on Tuesday morning as Pima College introduced him as athletic director.

The announcement took place at the college's district offices, less than a mile from where Jacome attended high school at Rincon.

"I'm fortunate to be able to come back full circle to be an administrator in the department," said Jacome.

Jacome takes over for the retiring Jim Monaco, who spent six years as Aztecs athletic director and hired Jacome early in his tenure.

"Ken in very intelligent," said Monaco. "He's a very passionate, analytical person."

Jacome intends to build Pima's Hall of Fame, rebuild its alumni list and reconnect with that community.