Why Palo Verde High School added girls flag football

TUCSON, Arizona — When you watch Palo Verde High School varsity flag football practice, keep in mind it's the first practice, and the sport is new to some of the girls.

Head Coach Joalliene Ortiz, who was already an assistant basketball coach at the school, is known as "Coach Jo."

"She's really cool," said junior Gabby Carpenter. "She's sweet. She's caring. She's athletic."

Ortiz has officiated flag football at various levels.

"I know the rules," said Ortiz. I know how to teach what you can and can't do."

This season, flag football is expanding from two varsity teams in southern Arizona to eight teams. Palo Verde was an early adopter when it came to competitive robotics and esports, and wanted to be one of the first to have flag football.

"I'm proud to be part of it," said Ortiz.

"I've just really liked flag football," said sophomore Kailah Thach. "Once I had the opportunity, I went for it."

Carpenter and Thach wear flags and smiles during practice.

"I want to have a good team," said Carpenter. "I want to win these games. I want to make high school memories with the girls on the team."

"I don't expect the girls to play like each other," said Ortiz. "I expect little advancements with all the players."

Due to logistics, Palo Verde will play all nine of its games on the road.

"I'm going to be excited when it happens," said Thach. "But, I'll also feel nervous because these other schools will have more experience.

It's experience Ortiz's team will have soon enough.