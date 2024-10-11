Why one Tucson pickleball player started the Picklin' for a Cure tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Tom Warfield is a regular on the Udall Park pickleball courts.

"I love the game and play it five to six days a week," said Warfield.

TK Warfield was a brother to Tom and a top veterinarian to many.

"When I would go there with my dogs, I get teary eyed just thinking about it, he would get down on the floor with them and hug them and make them feel comfortable," said Watts.

TK Warfield had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia while Tom's wife, Karen, was suffering from CRPS or chronic pain. So, Tom and his son, Kevin, decided to organize a Picklin' for a Cure charity pickleball tournament.

"We just though if we could raise some money and some awareness for these two charities, we would feel very accomplished," said Warfield.

Warfield's brother, TK, was in attendance.

"It was sad to see my brother at that tournament really struggling through life," said Warfield.

TK Warfield would pass away.

"Miss him very much."

And, while Picklin' for a Cure was only supposed to be a one-time event, it's been played the last three years, raising nearly $100,000. It's about to have its fourth annual event to also raise money for ALS after a friend named Tony Gomez died of that disease.

The courts at Udall Park sit next to a popular dog park. That led Tom to donate a bench in between the dog park and the pickleball courts in honor of his late brother.

"I just want people to know he was an incredible person, and a very philanthropic person."

2700 people have registered for next weekend's event with a goal of raising $40,000.

