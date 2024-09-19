Why Jordan Wilson changed her mind and transferred to Arizona Volleyball

TUCSON, Arizona — A 2-time former Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, Jordan Wilson chose USC instead of coming to play for Arizona.

"She didn't really give us a shot when she left in the first place," said Arizona Volleyball head coach Rita Stubbs.

"Initially, I wanted to find something new," said Wilson.

The newness wore off as Wilson wanted to be more around her family, especially her 9 year-old brother Isaiah.

"I didn't want to be that absent older sister who had to go off to college and continue her life," said Wilson. "I wanted to be around."

"I think USC going into the Big 10 played into that as it minimized the opportunities her family would have to see her," said Stubbs.

So, Wilson transferred to Arizona despite the program not making it to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

"Rita gave me that confidence of being welcomed here. said Wilson. "And, knowing that I could really do something for the program."

So far this season, Wilson leads the team with 104 kills.

"She is a dynamic outside hitter who is a fierce competitor," said Stubbs.

Wilson has a top-10 freshmen recruiting class around here, including Carlie Cisneros, the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year. The Wildcats are off to a 9-0 start, their best to begin the season since 2012.

