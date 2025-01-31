Why Joe Durant's 2024 Cologuard win meant so much to him

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a tournament that raises awareness for colon cancer, Joe Durant entered last year's Cologuard Classic just months after he lost his nephew to pancreatic cancer.

"When cancer impacts your family, it does take on a different significance," said Durant. "This was a tournament I was really looking forward to coming to last year."

Durant played his best golf and won the tournament at La Paloma Country Club, including the coveted Spanish helmet trophy.

Today, Durant reached back into that trophy to select the name of the caregiver with whom he'll be paired with this year.

Jasmin Mejia lost her mother to colon cancer and her brother, a survivor, was diagnosed at age 38.

"It's sometimes hereditary so you have to make sure you get screened if you've had a parent who's had the disease," said Mejia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time with her when we get back here," said Durant. "She's got a great personality. I know we'll have a lot of fun."

Durant is also a cancer survivor, having dealt with skin cancer.

"It's just one of those things like getting tested with Cologaurd," added Durant. At this age, you've got to do stuff like that. Make sure your health is good, first, and as everything else is secondary."

The sixty year-old Durant is known for once shooting a record 36 under par at The Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. He won four PGA Tournaments and has five wins on the Tour Champions, with his most recent one having special meaning.

"This tournament ranks real highly of the tournaments I've won over the years. I'd like to try to win it again."