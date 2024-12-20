Why Jay Campos is taking over for Pat Nugent at Mica Mountain football

TUCSON, Arizona — Jay Campos feels right at home on the Mica Mountain High School football field.

For fourteen seasons, he helped make Sabino High School a perennial powerhouse, and he took the Sabercats to four state title games.

"We had some amazing teams over at Sabino High School, and I coached some incredible young athletes," said Campos.

Campos became vice principal at Mica Mountain which began as a high school during COVID-19. Rather than go back on the sidelines, the school hired longtime successful area coach Pat Nugent to help start its football program.

"It was just not the right time for me to do that," added Campos. "Pat was ready to be the head coach and move over from Cienega so that was the right move for us.

Mica Mountain began its ascent as a program, and it culminated in this year's perfect 14-0 season in which they won the Class 4A state title. Nugent then retired from coaching following the season, and Campos jumped at the opportunity to return to the sidelines.

"For me, it was an opportunity to be back on the field and do something I love."

Campos now wants to win his first state title as Nugent recently did.

"I want to earn the trust of our team. I want to build upon what we had here and continue to develop our program."

"And, I just hope to keep it going and I think we have an opportunity to do something special and I'm excited for the challenge."

