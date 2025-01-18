Why it took Henri Veesaar three years to crack the Wildcat rotation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Henri Veesaar came to Arizona from Estonia two years ago as a promising frontcourt player.

"In his first year, I thought he was going to be part of the rotation," said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.

However, Veesaar didn't crack the Wildcat lineup.

"He struggled," added Lloyd. "We got to the point where we didn't play him much."

Then, last year, Veesaar dislocated his elbow and missed the entire season.

"He continued to work, changed his body, and matured," said Lloyd.

Then, this season, Veesaar was finally set to have a role, even if it was a limited one. That's when Motiejus Krivas, a player he was going to share minutes, injured his foot.

"I just felt badly for him because I've known him since we were younger," said Veesaar. "I hate to see any teammate go down with an injury like that."

So far, Veesaar has been realizing his potential. He's shot 70% during the Wildcats seven game winning streak, and has committed just four turnovers in five conference games.

"I remember how i played when I was younger," said Veesaar. "I know I had two tough years but I always had the confidence I could play and knew what type of impact I could make."