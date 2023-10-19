Why former Coyotes first round draft pick Dylan Guenther is starting the season in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Dylan Guenther was just a baby in Edmonton, Alberta when that city's American Hockey League team was nicknamed the Roadrunners.

"Maybe before my time," Guenther joked.

Guenther has had his mind on the NHL. He was the Coyotes first round draft pick in 2021.

"It was super special," said Guenther. "It happened during the COVID-19 season so there was a lot of uncertainty leading up to it. It was a dream come true."

Last season, Guenther scored six goals in 33 three games for the Arizona Coyotes. This season, he's starting the season with the minor league Tucson Roadrunners to get a little more seasoning.

"Continuing to build on my speed," said Guenther. "Just my finishing ability to produce offense. Continuing to play in big moments of the game."

Guenther, a right wing, is on Tucson's top line. He and the Tucson Roadrunners will play their home opener, Saturday, against Coachella Valley.