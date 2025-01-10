Why basketball legend "Dr. J" Julius Erving is coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — It was back in 1977 when former Arizona Wildcat Bob Elliott was a rookie with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

That's when basketball legend Julius Erving offered to room with him, which was unusual for a star player to do with a first year player.

"From that point on, Julius has been my big brother," said Elliott.

Elliott's kids call the player known as "Dr. J," Unlce J.

"He's family."

It was during COVID-19 when Elliott's then seven year-old grandson, Jody, needed to do a report on an African American hero.

"He said, 'Where is the place that I can see people who look like me who have done something?'"

There wasn't an African American museum in the state of Arizona. So, Bob and his wife, Beverely, who the executive director, created the African American Museum of Southern Arizona.

It has artifacts such as the diary that a slave left from the 1800's.

"You can hear the story of what the slave said, and of what he went through."

There are images of the Buffalo Soldiers, there is an ode to former Arizona Wildcat coach Fred Snowden, and there is an exhibit showing a low income transportation service by Quincie Douglas that became Suntran.

Also a broadcaster, Elliott has hosted fireside chats with well-known figures. And, Erving wanted to also help the museum.

"He really bridged the gap for a lot of African American athletes to get into being the engagement person, the sponsor person, the person that does the appearances."

Now, next Thursday, nearly fifty years after they were teammates, Bob Elliott and Julius Erving will have a fireside chat at Palo Verde High School. Funds raised will benefit the African American Museum in southern Arizona.

"He's got a remarkable life and I think everyone will be looking forward to having him talk about his life in his words."