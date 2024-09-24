Why Arizona women's basketball should be much improved this season

TUCSON, Arizona — Jada Williams, Skylar Jones, and Breya Cunningham. They were the three freshmen who started last season for Arizona women's basketball.

"They were thrown into the fire last year," said head coach Adia Barnes. "They had so much experience in the NCAA Tournament and in overtime games."

It wasn't always who was on Barnes' team last season but how many were on it. Due to injuries and attrition, the Wildcats were down to seven players towards the end of last season, and in danger of forfeiting some games.

They added walk-on Brooklyn Rhodes, who is now on scholarship. And, Montaya Dew, who is wearing a dynamic knee stabilizer, is healthy. She is coming off a season in which she tore her ACL and her Mom passed away.

"That was a lot for someone to go through," added Barnes. "I've watched her grow a lot and find her voice."

There is added depth and a softer non-conference schedule after the Wildcats played the second toughest schedule in the nation last season.

"I'm really excited about this core, and excited to see what they do this year."

