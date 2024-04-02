Why Arizona pitcher Clark Candiotti doesn't throw his Dad's knuckleball

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcat senior pitcher Clark Candiotti is following in the footsteps of his father, Tom, who was a longtime Major League Baseball pitcher and is the analyst on the Diamondbacks radio games.

Clark Candiotti pitched for three different colleges before becoming Wichita State's ace pitcher. He dediced to play his final season of eligibility at Arizona.

"I talk with my Dad about pitching every day, said Clark Candiotti. "He's the greatest mentor I have. And, the greatest coach I can ask for."

Unlike his Dad, Clark does not throw a knuckleball. He doesn't need to, with a mid 90's mile per hour fastball and two breaking balls. Recently, he struck out twelve UCLA Bruins in a complete game, 3-2 victory at Hi Corbett Field.

"It's early in the season, but it's great to play for this good of a team, and this group of guys. It's everything I can ask for and more."