Who's headed to Arizona Football on National Early Signing Day

TUCSON, Arizona — Wednesday is the early national national signing day for NCAA Football teams and the Arizona Wildcats will be busy trying to rebuild a roster following a 4-8 season.

"These next couple of weeks will be chaos in college football," said head coach Brent Brennan, who was also referring to the transfer portal. "We're going to be working hard to build our roster so that we can play the best possible football we can possibly play at the University of Arizona."

According to 247sports, the Wildcats had the 51st best recruiting class on the eve of signing day. It's a number that is continuously changing, and one that also takes into account the number of recruits, not necessarily how highly rated they are.

Approximately 20 high school seniors are expected to officially sign with Arizona including in-state defensive back Dajon Hinton from perennial power Hamilton High School.

Arizona is also expected to be very busy in the transfer portal filling roster spots from players like Rayshon Luke. The running back has already announced his intent to transfer from Arizona to another school.

