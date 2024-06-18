Where Olympian Roman Bravo-Young trains in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — Don't tell Bobby 'Jet' Rodriguez his training facility is the go-to place on the south side of Tucson. He considers it to be the go-to place for athletes in all of Southern Arizona.

"I would have lived here if this is something I had in high school," said Rodriguez.

A Sunnyside graduate and former University of Arizona football walk-on, Rodriguez started Jet Sports Training to help Southern Arizona student-athletes get to the next level.

"Everyone wants to win," said Rodriguez. "What really matters is if they stay in control of the controllable."

Since 2012, the facility has grown to seven strength and conditioning coaches and approximately 180 athletes. A who's who of local stars have trained there, with perhaps the most accomplished being former Sunnyside wrestler Roman Bravo-Young. The two-time NCAA Champion at Penn State will compete for Mexico at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

"It means everything to him, not just him, but to our community," said Rodriguez.

However, not everyone is headed to the Olympics, or has the financial means for strength and conditioning coaching. Therefore, Rodriguez started a 501c3 to offer scholarships.

On this day, Tucson High's Tenochtli Eli Nepan Ollin who everyone just calls, 'Tech,' is taking advantage of that program.

"Jet Sports has done a lot for me," said Ollin. "It's helped me better, faster, and stronger mentally."

It helped Ollin lead Tucson High to the 6A South Region Title this past season. It's proof to Rodriguez that Jet Sports Training is able to serve the entire community."

"We have a blueprint that is proven to work and we want to continue to help the future of Tucson," said Rodriguez.