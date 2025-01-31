What's new in Tucson pickleball

TUCSON, Arizona — Pickleball, padel, and table tennis. It's at The Pad, a new indoor pickleball facility that opened this month in downtown Tucson.

"It's an outdoor surface that's indoors," said Tyler Roop, one of the pros at the facility. "It's climate controlled for monsoon and the heat."

The facility has a gym, a bar, nine pickleball courts, seven padel courts, and four table tennis courts.

Also, Pickleball Rx is a new store that opened last month.

"Just like in the medical facility, you are given aides to help you in life, it's just like that in pickleball," said store owner Robby Morgan. "You need pros to help prescribe what you may need with all the technology that's out there.

And, in early February, the Tucson Raquet Club will host the inaugural Proton Tucson Open. It's part of the PPA tour which says the big names in pickleball will be competing. The Club is currently setting up a main court.