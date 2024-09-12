What's been bringing Arizona Wildcat legend Sean Elliott home to Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — It was just last month when Sean Elliott was in Tucson for the Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp. Elliott, the first NBA player to receive a kidney transplant, had another recent health scare.

"The danger is that I didn't feel anything," said Elliott. "I felt pretty normal."

Elliott's Apple Watch said otherwise. It read, "Your heart has shown signs of an irregular rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation.

"I just thought my watch was malfunctioning," said Elliott, a former star at Cholla High School. "I finally called my cardiologist who told me to come in."

That cardiologist prevented a possible stoke by shocking Elliott's heart back into rhythm. It's a procedure known as a cardioversion.

"I was actually kind of embarrassed with all the attention I got because it was just an easy procedure."

Now, the longtime San Antonio Spurs broadcaster is helping out his brother, Bobby, who is autistic. He helped move him in to St. Luke's home, Tucson's only assisted living community for low income seniors.

"To see the change in him and for him to come back to life is remarkable," said Elliott.

So, St Luke's asked him to participate in a "Golf Fore the Ages" event this Saturday at del Lago Golf Club in Vail.

"I told them that whatever I can do to help their cause that I would be behind it."

One hundred participants can play golf with the 2x NBA All-Star with the proceeds going to St. Luke's.

"It's incredibly expensive for so many people. It boggles my mind to think how many people are out there and in need and have no means or a place to go."

The cause brings Sean Elliott back to his hometown.