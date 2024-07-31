What Willcox Softball credits for its run to the Little League Softball World Series

WILLCOX, Arizona — Outside Keiller Park in Willcox, parents are finalizing travel plans to head to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

Inside, the girls are practicing the way they've done for years. Softball might be a team sport, but there's no denying that the team's superstar is pitcher Hattie Macumber.

"She's really confident," said catcher Jayleen Aguirre, who happens to be her best friend. "She brings up everyone on the team. If you're down, she'll bring you up immediately."

"Her softball IQ is off the charts," said head coach Patrick Macumber.

Patrick Macumber would know, as he's her Dad.

"They have a close relationship," said Aguirre.

After winning the Arizona state title last year, the girls repeated as champions. But, this year, they went on to win the West Regional Title.

"Our girls can play," said Patrick Macumber.

What makes Willcox's achievement more remarkable is that the team comes from a much smaller pool of potential players. The town's population is under 4,000 and they've beaten teams from towns of more than 70,000 people.

"The support system in the community is the reason these girls are so successful," said Patrick Macumber.

"When we go into the grocery store, everyone is coming up to us and telling us how proud they are of us, and wishing us good luck," said Hattie Macumber.

Now, Willcox is taking its talents worldwide. The girls say they are going in with a winning mindset.

"My message is the same it's been the whole time," said head coach Patrick Macumber. "Don't make this bigger than it is. It's a game of softball. It might be one of the top ten moments of their lives. I want them to take it in and enjoy it."

