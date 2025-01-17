What one bowler had on his mind at the Tucson Senior Olympics

TUCSON, Arizona — 66-year-old Ken Beane didn't lace up any bowling shoes while growing up in Tucson. Instead, he began the sports while in the Navy.

"A guy asked me to join a team, and I agreed," said Beane.

Beane was in Norfolk stationed on the USS John F. Kennedy. He bowled in between helping launch planes off the aircraft carrier.

"I started out throwing a straight ball. Later, people taught me how to throw a hook ball."

Beane took his hook ball back to Tucson. He's now on a team that competes in league play. Today, he's one of fifty participants at the Tucson Senior Olympics.

"You just see what you can do against competitors."

On this day, as Ken's ball moves down the lane, a piece of his past is also on the move. This morning, towboats began taking the long retired USS John F Kennedy from the Delaware River to Texas, where it will be dismantled.

"There was always something exciting going on on a carrier."

Now retired, Beane gets to practice his passion for bowling, and what he sees as important for the Tucson Senior Olympics.

"Sportsmanship, and doing your best against each other."