What Tommy Lloyd is saying about Arizona's experienced backcourt

TUCSON, Arizona — On what was essential his preseason media day, Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd was asked if he constructed his roster any differently now that the Wildcats are in the Big 12.

"Not for Arizona," said Lloyd. "You guys know I like a big physical style of basketball. We're stepping into a conference that's known not only for great athletes but great physicality, so I think we're built for it."

There's certainly built-in experience in the backcourt. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love returns along with sophomore KJ Lewis and expected point guard Jaden Bradley.

"I would equate to having three guards in their second year in the program as equivalent to maybe, five or ten years ago, having three upperclassmen in those guard spots. You feel comfortable with the continuity and hopefully they are able to take the next steps within the program because of their experience and their familiarity with what we do."

This year's Red-Blue Showcase will also be in Glendale the week after its in McKale Center.

"We were presented with an opportunity and we went for it. Obviously, we want to grow Arizona Basketball throughout the state, and Phoenix is our largest population base in the state. And, we are going to let fans engage with Arizona Basketball. To be honest, we need to sell some more tickets."

Desert Diamond Arena seats 18,300 for basketball. The Wildcats will then be back in Phoenix at the Footprint Center for a game against UCLA. The game against Duke highlights the home non-confernece schedule, in what will be Tommy Lloyd's fourth season.

"I know my job in simple terms is to coach a basketball team. But, I also know the impact that this basketball team has on this community. To me, it's a driving force every day to be successful for Tucson and the University of Arizona and the people in the state that love this place."