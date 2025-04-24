What Tetairoa McMillan and Lathan Ransom are saying ahead of the NFL Draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Tetairoa McMillan is the former Arizona Wildcat wide receiver who has a wide range of outcomes when it comes to this year's NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"I'm just blessed and grateful for every opportunity I get," said McMillan, who is projected from as high as early in the first round towards near the bottom of the round.

Former Wildcat offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea is a projected second round draft pick. He can help a team at either guard or tackle.

And, former Salpointe Catholic High School and Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom is projected to be selected in third or fourth round. He recovered from a broken left fibula and tibia to help the Buckeys become FBS Champions.

"I was blessed to be surrounded by an amazing support staff," said Ransom. "I never lost confidence in myself. And, when I was able to play, I was one of the best safeties in the country."

The NFL Draft will be on KUGN 9.