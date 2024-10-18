What Salpointe football is saying about hosting 2023 open champion Liberty

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe football had an inauspicious start to it's season. It's loss to Marana was the first defeat at the hands of a southern Arizona team since 1997.

"It took us by surprise," said senior linebacker Thomas Regina.

Since then, the Lancers have reeled off four straight wins thanks in part to the play of Regina and senior Nathan Spivey.

"Both seniors have done a fantastic job for us," said Ryden. "Nate plays all over for us offensively and defensively and does a heck of a job for us. Thomas is just the leader of our defense, just a hard-nosed blue collar kid."

Now, Salpointe welcomes in the defending open state champion Liberty Lions out of Peoria. It is a team known for its size.

"We've played big teams before," said Regina. "It's nothing new for us."

"We can't look at their size," said Spivey. "Only eleven can play at one time."

"Not a lot of people are giving us a chance," said Ryden. "And, that's what I've been talking to our kids about. We're excited to go out and play, and I'm excited to see what our kids can do."