What Pima's Brian Peabody is saying about the Aztecs 22-0 record

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima men's basketball is off to a 22-0 start just as its head coach, Brian Peabody, is two wins away from his 700th career victory.

"We're not doing anything different than what we did last year or ten years ago," said Peabody. "We're treating every game and every day the same way."

Pima is ranked third in NJCAA Division II. The Aztecs lead the nation in scoring at 106.2 points per game. 5'8'' Guard CohenJ Gonzales is averaging 20.1 points per game.

"He's just a special kid," added Peabody. "I've been coaching for 33 years and I don't think I've coached a player like CohenJ. He's obviously small in stature but he makes up for it in heart."

Click on the link for a one-on-one interview with Peabody.