What Noah Fifita and Brent Brennan said after day one of training camp

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football opened training camp in what will be year two for Brent Brennan inside the Davis Sports Center and outside on the Dick Tomey practice fields.

"I feel like this training camp is a critical moment for us in our program right now," said Brennan, whose team went 4-8 last year. "I feel like it's such an important time to dive into the development of our football team."

Quarterback Noah Fifita is wearing No. 1 this season. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege was brought in to help his development, and was pleased after the first practice.

"You expect him to operate like he did today," said Doege.

Doege and Fifita have formed a close relationship in the past year. The Wildcat QB will have a deep receiving corps to throw to this season including returner Chris Hunter.

Training camp officially runs though Thursday, August 21st, nine days before the season opener against Hawai'i.