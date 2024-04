TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Racquet and Fitness club unveiled ten new pickleball courts that are individually fenced in and made with a special concrete to prevent cracking.

The club introduced the courts with a ribbon cutting ceremony. They are made with 5 1/2 inch thick post-tension slabs, and they increase the club's number of courts from 12 to 22.

Additional private courts could help ease congestion at public facilities like Udall Park, which can have a wait time.