Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

What it takes to make the team at FC Tucson Women's tryouts

FC Tucson Women's tryouts at Kino Stadium
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Arizona — Approximately fifty players were trying out for half as many spots for the FC Tucson Women's team this year at Kino Stadium on Tuesday night.

"We're looking for players that are good teammates," said first year head coach Ryan Hall. "Players that are supportive, constructive, technically sound and tactically aware of the situation."

Several of the players are from Tucson and compete as NCAA soccer student-athletes.

"This is a great opportunity for them to be home and play in front of their home fans."

The season begins in two weeks against Arizona Arsenal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood