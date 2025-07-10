What Brent Brennan said about Noah Fifita's 2024 season during Big 12 Media Day

FRISCO, Texas — At day two of Big 12 Media Days, Arizona Football's Brent Brennan took the blame for Noah Fifita being sacked 28 times last year in Brennan's first season as head coach.

"The step back for Noah Fifita is my fault, not his," said Brenan. "We didn't do a good enough job running the football, and we didn't do a good enough job protecting him. We've made some moves in the direction of making that better."

The Wildcats will enter this season unranked and with much lower expectations than the had last season when they were coming off a win in the Alamo Bowl.

A new but familiar face to Arizona fans was at media day. Rich Rodriguez, who led Arizona to five bowl games in his six seasons as head coach, begins his second stint as West Virginia's head coach.

"I know Arizona isn't on the schedule this year," said Rodriguez. I know they will in the next couple of years. I know that will be an emotional time as well. I enjoyed our time there. But, we're back home at West Virginia so I'm pretty excited about that."

