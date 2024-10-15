What Brent Brennan is saying about Coach Prime and Colorado football

TUCSON, Arizona — "This is obviously a big game for us," said Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan.

Saturday's homecoming against Colorado will be Brent Brennan's first sold out game as head coach. The Wildcats are 3-3 this season. If that sounds familiar, it's because they had the same record at this time last season.

"The only difference between these things is how we feel about it because of the expectations going into this season," added Brennan. "It feels worse."

The Wildcats have lost two games in a row, and they have a frustrated fan base.

"I'm frustrated too. No one wants to win more than I do."

And, Arizona is banged up with injuries in the secondary to players like safety Gunner Maldonado. However, so is Colorado, with star wide receiver / defensive back Travis Hunter possibly out with a shoulder injury.

What's also unknown is how to get Wildcat quarterback Noah Fifita back on track after a three interception game.

"His preparation is more thorough than any player I've been around so we've got to put him in the right spot and give him the chance to make the plays he's capable of making."

So, its Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, bringing his 4-2 Buffaloes into Arizona Stadium in a contrast of coaching personalities.

"He's a really good dude. Obviously, he's done a lot for that program."

"I think we have a chance to make Saturday's game a roaring, fun, exciting atmosphere for a hell of a football game."

