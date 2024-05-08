'We train all year for two meets:' PCC Track and Field preps for the National Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. — At the beginning of the season, the PCC Track and Field coaching staff told the team they are training for two meets: Regionals and Nationals.

“We’re the champions," PCC Track and Field head coach Chad Harrison said. "We’re defending region champions.”

This is coming off a back-to-back Region 1 Championship.

“We couldn’t have done it with any other team," PCC pole vaulter Morgan Pepe said.

The PCC track team is moving on to Nationals.

“They’re not afraid of the big stage," Harrison said. "They want to be pushed to the national championships. They’re probably kind of bored to be honest because they’re real competitors. We have a lot of good kids on this team.”

And one University High School alum is making his mark.

“We do have a number one ranking in the men’s high jump with Nathaniel Curtiss," Harrison said.

“It feels amazing," Curtiss said. "It’s always nice to be here, especially when Phoenix gets most of the attention for sports and everything. Then I just show out and be the best.”

For Nathaniel Curtiss, being the best simply isn’t enough. Heading into Nationals, the freshman has bigger plans.

“I want to go to the Olympic trials this year," Curtiss said.

Of course, Curtiss does have to get through the rest of the season first and with nationals next week. PCC is not just looking for a win for the team, but for their city.

“We’re changing Tucson; I like to say we want to have a mecca here," PCC Track Associate Head Coach Al Shirley said. "We want to have a dynasty here; we want to build something great here.”

The NJCAA Division 1 National Championships start Thursday, May 16 and run through May 18.

