'We don't say the 'S' word:' PCC Softball on win streak

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Community College Softball team (31-8) is on a big win streak.

It's 22 wins in a row for the Pima Aztecs.

“It’s just always staying humble, that’s the name of the game," Sophomore shortstop, Mina Chacon said.

It’s the team's second longest win streak in program history, the first being the 2004 National Champions with a 35-game win streak; but with a streak comes superstition.

“We don’t say the word; we don’t say the ‘S’ word, we don’t do anything of that sort," Pima Softball coach Rebekah Quiroz said.

While the “S” word will not be said, at the beginning it did give the Aztecs some drive.

“Once they started to realize they are pretty good and they can get this rolling, it kind of motivated them to get better," Quiroz said.

The team credits the streak to one thing: their bond.

"I think it helps us play really well," Sophomore second baseman Camila Zepeda said. "There’s really no problems on the field. It really brings us closer together.”

The Aztecs hope to continue their streak Saturday against Scottsdale Community College.

“The mindset is to take them like we are playing the national championship game," Quiroz said."

