CUTE: What students were expected to learn at the Roadrunners field trip game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today's bus stop was 260 S. Church Ave. for the Tucson Arena, and a Tuesday morning Tucson Roadrunners game.

There was plenty of cotton candy but no beer at the concession stands, as it was a school trip field day to see Tucson play San Diego.

"The kids are having a blast filling in," said Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. "It's what makes education fun."

The kids got a good look at an American Hockey League game. They were kindergarten through 8th graders from several Tucson neighborhoods.

"We've got Sunnyside, Amphi, Sonoran Science, private schools and the home school community," explained Williams. "We've got it all."

The Roadrunners held a school game in the past, but the continuation of the event was interrupted by the pandemic. There were about 4,000 fans at Tuesday's game. Students were given a workbook to learn a little math-themed Hockey 101.

"It's social and emotional learning," added Williams.

The Roadrunners won 2-1, thanks to Hunter Drew and Dylan Guenther scoring goals.