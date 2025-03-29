Watch: USA Pickleball visits Amphi Middle School

USA Pickleball Serves, in collaboration with Amphitheater Middle School, hosted a fun, Learn-to-Play Pickleball Clinic.

During the clinic, students were be divided into teams and rotated between skills stations to learn pickleball fundamentals, such as dinking, and play games.

Pickleball equipment such as paddles, balls and a portable net, as well as educational resources, were donated to Amphitheater Middle School to encourage playing the game and growing the sport.

"I mean a lot of people can't get pickleball stuff at home, or the school can't get it, so it's important to get that word out there to play pickleball," said Rosco Tuffly, an 8th grader at Amphi Middle School.

USA Serves is the charitable arm of USA Pickleball, which is the governing body of the sport.

