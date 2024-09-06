WATCH: Turf Tank robot paints the Nogales H.S. football field

NOGALES, Arizona — In football, the lines determine first downs, touchdowns, and out of bounds. So, their importance has not boundaries.

It would take the staff of Nogales Unified School District Support Services Diretor Oscar Islas a few days to paint the high school's football field.

"We had to lay the strings out every time you paint," said Islas. "It was so someone with a brush could follow it manually."

But now, there is the Turf Tank robot. An antenna that his hooked up directly to the satellite guides the paint efficient turf tank, which is used through an iPad. The Turf Tank is powered by rechargeable batteries. Time and materials aren't its only benefits.

"Environmentally, I don't burn the grass up," said Islas. "The paint is perfect for the grass. And, it all works very nicely for us."

After a few hours, the Turf Tank's work is complete.

"Everybody loves it," said Islas.

Later in the season, Nogales will be able to use it to paint its logo in the endzone.

"If it were up to me, I'd bring all kinds of technology," said Islas. "We are slowly getting there."