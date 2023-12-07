WATCH: Sunnyside girls wrestling holds its duel at the football stadium

TUCSON, Arizona — It was done out of necessity, but it turned a regular season duel into a showcase event. Sunnyside girls wrestling competed against Liberty at the Blue Devils football stadium.

Construction at the school's main gymnasium forced the matchup to take place outside.

"Our girls are excited," said Casey O'Brien, Sunnyside's athletic director. "Everybody is going to watch them. Everyone is going to watch their talent and hard work."

It's not the first time we've seen indoor events being played out side. Salpointe Catholic High School held a meet outdoors during the pandemic. But, it's new to Sunnyside, and students were given the opportunity during sixth period to come outside with their teachers and watch the event.

Defending 107-pound individual state champion Iliana Castaneda recorded an early pin to give the crowd something to cheer about on what was a sun-splashed early afternoon.

"It's a little hot," said Castaneda. "But, I think it made it a lot better and more exciting, honestly, being that it is something new. I really liked it."

During an intermission, legendary former Sunnyside boys wrestler Roman Bravo-Young was recognized on the mat. RBY, as he's called, was a three-time All-American at Penn State after going undefeated in high school.

"The atmosphere is good," said Bravo-Young. "We've got kids out here watching girls wrestling. "It didn't happen when I was here or even a thing so it's cool to see."

The duel lasted only an hour, and ended when Amerika Lopez pinned her opponent in the final match. Sunnyside won and avenged its loss to Liberty in last year's state championship, doing so under the Arizona sun.

"Our administration, our coaching staff got this all together," said head coach William Olivas. "All these students were cheering on all girls. It's something I've never seen before."