WATCH: Salpointe, CDO, Mica Mountain, and Sabino all advance in the playoffs

Posted at 11:04 PM, Nov 09, 2023

TUCSON — Scores from southern Arizona high school football playoff games: American Academy Leadership -Gilbert 45, Marana 28

Arizona Lutheran 22, Tanque Verde 21

Berean Academy 38, Ajo 6

Canyon del Oro 45, Poston Butte 20

Desert Edge 58, Buena 14

Higley 72, Ironwood Ridge 3

Mica Mountain 31, Snowflake 24

Northwest Christian 40, Walden Grove

Sabino 28, Round Valley 20

Salpointe 41, Corona del Sol 0

Scottsdale Christian 34, Santa Cruz Valley



