WATCH: Sabino, Marana, Tanque Verde, Cholla, Benson, Amphi all win in h.s. football

Posted at 11:09 PM, Sep 29, 2023

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from high school football games in southern Arizona: Amphi 47, Douglas 14

Benson 54, Palo Verde 6

Bisbee 30, Willcox 28

Casa Grande 50, Desert View 6

Catalina Foothills 43, Sahuaro 7

Cholla 39, Rincon 0

Empire 33, Sahuarita 14

Ironwood Ridge 35, Flowing Wells 7

Marana 55, Buena 0

Sabino 40, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 27

Salpointe 34, Desert Vista 24

San Manuel 16, St. David 14

Tanque Verde 31, Tombstone 0

Walden Grove 35, Mountain View 21

