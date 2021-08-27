Watch Party for local adaptive athletes in the Paralympics

TUCSON, Arizona — It was a crowded Firetruck Brewery on the east side as Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports hosted a watch party for local athletes in the Paralympics in Tokyo.

"This is pretty wild," said Arizona Wildcat wheelchair basketball player Emilee Gustafson. "I think it's really cool that so many people know of the sport. And, we are able to come together and support the same thing, and represent USA."

Josh Wheeler, a wheelchair rugby player, and Bryan Barton, a wheelchair tennis player, are among the local adaptive athletes competing for team USA.

"It means the world to me," said Wildcat wheelchair basketball player Garnett Silver-Hall. "The Paralympics are something that I've always thought should have more recognition. And, to see this many people come out and support an event like this is amazing for all of us."

"They are aggressive sports," said wheelchair women's basketball player Samantha McGinn. "It doesn't matter if we are wheelchair or not."

