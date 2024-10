TUCSON, Arizona — Trey Townsend scored 24 points and Henri Veesaar added 19 as No. 10 Arizona defeated Eastern New Mexico 117-54 in a preseason game at McKale Center.

The Wildcats overmatched the Greyhounds, a Division II team that plays in the Lonestar Conference.

Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 15 rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Wildcats host Point Loma in an exhibition game next Monday before opening the season at home against Canisius on November 4th.