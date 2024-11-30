WATCH: Mica Mountain defeats Yuma Catholic, 24-14 to reach 4A title game

YUMA, Arizona — Jayden Thoreson threw two touchdown passes to Jimmy Leon and Riley Carson intercepted a pass for a score as Mica Mountain defeated Yuma Catholic, 24-14, in the class 4A semifinals.

The Shamrocks started the scoring when quarterback Nash Ott found wide receiver Sir Strokes for a touchdown. The Thunderbolts then scored 24 consecutive points before a late Yuma Catholic touchdown with eight seconds left in the game.

With the win, the Thunderbolts are now 13-0. Mica Mountain will play Arizona College Prep next Saturday for the Class 4A Championship and a perfect season.