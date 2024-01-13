WATCH: Cholla denies Rincon's Rich Utter his 500th win

TUCSON, Arizona — Cholla's Jerry Mendoza hit a game-tying three-pointer, and then the go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds to go to give Cholla a 69-67 win at Rincon, holding Rangers head coach Rich Utter at 499 career wins.

Rincon had erased a 22-point second quarter deficit to take a fourth quarter lead.

"This team is really gritty," said Utter. "Early, we were down, and we had to show that we could come back. We came back and got ahead but it wasn't enough to win."

"I wasn't going to lose," said Medoza. "We had that happen against Mica Mountain, and I wasn't going to let that happen again."

Cholla improves to 11-5 with the win. Rincon drops to 6-12 with the loss. Utter an try again for 500 when the Rangers play Cienega, Monday, at McKale Center, in the annual MLK Classic.

