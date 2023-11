TUCSON, Ariozna — Kayden Luke scored a rushing touchdown in the 4th overtime as CDO defeated Arizona College Prep, 33-27, to advance to the Class 4A semifinals.

The Dorados will host Mica Mountain in the semfinals after the Thunderbolts defeated Northwest Christian 38-17.

In Class 6A, Salpointe defeated Williams Field 35-25. The Lancers will host Scottsdale Saguaro in next week's semfinals.

In Class 3A, Sabino will play Mohave, in Mesa, this Saturday in a semifinal game.